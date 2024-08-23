Cormark Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 29.25%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$73.09 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
