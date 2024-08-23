Cormark Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$12.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
View Our Latest Report on Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 2.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What is a support level?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.