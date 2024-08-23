Cormark Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$12.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.05.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

