Cormark Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.