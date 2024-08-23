Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$79.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

