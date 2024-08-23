Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of TSE TD opened at C$79.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.