Costain Group (LON:COST) Trading 6.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.31). Approximately 3,879,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 600,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.60 ($1.23).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s payout ratio is presently 909.09%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.22 million, a P/E ratio of 940.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.62.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

