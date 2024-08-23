Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE opened at $13.53 on Friday. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $515.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Costamare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

