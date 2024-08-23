Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

