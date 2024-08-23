CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 7,500 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.20. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in CRA International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

