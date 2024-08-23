CRA International, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

CRAI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRAI

CRA International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRAI opened at $160.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $187.10.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $155,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,170. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,924,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 55.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRA International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.