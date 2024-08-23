Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Trading 7.6% Higher

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 48,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the average session volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The company has a market capitalization of £9,881.60, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20.

Craven House Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Craven House Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craven House Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.