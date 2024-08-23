Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.28. The company had a trading volume of 265,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,824. The company has a market capitalization of $388.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

