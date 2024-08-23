Critical Analysis: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) vs. Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cavco Industries and Century Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $1.80 billion 1.79 $157.82 million $18.35 21.22 Century Communities $4.08 billion 0.76 $259.22 million $9.01 10.80

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Cavco Industries. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cavco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 8.12% 14.30% 10.81% Century Communities 7.90% 14.00% 8.10%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Cavco Industries and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Communities has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cavco Industries and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Century Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cavco Industries currently has a consensus target price of $423.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.75%. Century Communities has a consensus target price of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Cavco Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Century Communities.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Century Communities on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

