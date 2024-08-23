Critical Analysis: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) vs. Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $478.94 million 3.49 $157.06 million $1.61 10.14 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Bay National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.16%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 23.39% 12.14% 1.38% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

