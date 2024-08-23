Critical Comparison: A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) and A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montauk Renewables and A2A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $184.62 million 3.35 $14.95 million $0.15 28.67 A2A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than A2A.

This table compares Montauk Renewables and A2A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 10.58% 8.44% 5.94% A2A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montauk Renewables and A2A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 1 1 0 2.50 A2A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than A2A.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats A2A on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About A2A

(Get Free Report)

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, biomass, and wind plants; and sells and distributes gas. It also engages in the production and sale of heat produced through district heating networks; waste management activities, including collection and street sweeping, treatment, disposal, and recovery of materials and energy; and the construction and management of integrated waste disposal plants and systems. In addition, the company offers integrated water cycle management services; and technical consultancy services relating to energy efficiency certificates. Further, it is involved in the management of public lighting systems and street lights, and water purification and sewer activities, as well as offers garbage collection, street sweeping, video surveillance, energy efficiency, and electric mobility services. A2A S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.