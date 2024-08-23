Critical Comparison: Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) vs. Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Bullfrog AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$37.65 million N/A N/A Bullfrog AI $65,000.00 326.12 -$5.36 million ($0.88) -3.07

Bullfrog AI has higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skye Bioscience and Bullfrog AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Skye Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 264.58%. Given Skye Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skye Bioscience is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -212.28% -120.36% Bullfrog AI N/A -131.39% -114.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skye Bioscience beats Bullfrog AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

