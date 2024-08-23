Critical Contrast: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and SBI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $120.25 million 13.33 -$73.42 million N/A N/A SBI $8.39 billion 0.87 $601.98 million $1.98 12.22

Profitability

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

This table compares TeraWulf and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% SBI 6.79% 4.51% 0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TeraWulf and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13 SBI 0 0 0 1 4.00

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than SBI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

