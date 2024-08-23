Critical Survey: AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) & AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 13.11% 29.34% 11.15% AnaptysBio -711.17% -161.40% -35.07%

Volatility & Risk

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

20.4% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of AnaptysBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AstraZeneca and AnaptysBio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $49.13 billion 5.42 $5.96 billion $2.04 42.10 AnaptysBio $30.47 million 33.43 -$163.62 million ($6.14) -6.07

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AstraZeneca and AnaptysBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 3 6 2 2.91 AnaptysBio 0 2 9 0 2.82

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus price target of $89.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. AnaptysBio has a consensus price target of $50.30, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. Given AnaptysBio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats AnaptysBio on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.