Critical Survey: Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) versus Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy 2.60% 1.66% 1.04% Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Excelerate Energy and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 501.85%. Given Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy $898.98 million 2.30 $30.41 million $1.01 19.12 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.