Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.55.

Crocs Stock Up 1.0 %

CROX stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,194 shares of company stock worth $4,361,719 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.