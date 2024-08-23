Croda International (LON:CRDA) Trading Up 0.3%

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,972 ($51.61) and last traded at GBX 3,967.76 ($51.56). Approximately 111,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 404,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,954 ($51.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.17) to GBX 4,200 ($54.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Croda International

Croda International Stock Up 0.8 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,996.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,488.27. The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,383.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,316.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,936 ($51.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,360 ($51,143.45). In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,936 ($51.14) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($51,143.45). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($59.12), for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,067.57). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,011 shares of company stock worth $3,980,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.