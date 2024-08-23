Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

