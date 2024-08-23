CSG Systems International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSG Systems International

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.