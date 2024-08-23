CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

CSX stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

