CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.83.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,316,000 after buying an additional 274,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,692,000 after purchasing an additional 615,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,975,000 after purchasing an additional 445,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

