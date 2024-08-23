Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.00

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.00 and traded as low as C$24.99. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.53.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.26 million during the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 3.0847666 earnings per share for the current year.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

