CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

CVBF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $50,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.