Cwm LLC Acquires 2,305 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 1,232.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $126,295 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.58. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

