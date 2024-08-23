Cwm LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $554,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,182 shares of company stock worth $3,101,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RYTM stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

