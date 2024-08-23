Cwm LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 2,336.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $683.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

