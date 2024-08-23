Cwm LLC Buys 306 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 240.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $337,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,312.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

