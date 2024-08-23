Cwm LLC Buys 465 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 4,448.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTLE. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.