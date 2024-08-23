Cwm LLC Buys 465 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 4,448.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vital Energy
In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vital Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VTLE opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
