Cwm LLC Buys 504 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $147,000.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCEL stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,750.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

