Cwm LLC Decreases Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 62.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Up 0.3 %

WPP stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.93%.

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.