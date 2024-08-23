Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 889.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 860.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in National Research by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Research by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRC stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. National Research Co. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

