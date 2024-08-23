Cwm LLC Has $27,000 Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.48. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

