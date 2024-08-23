Cwm LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 344.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMBH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of FMBH opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

