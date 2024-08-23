Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $142,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.94.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

