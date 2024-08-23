Cwm LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.