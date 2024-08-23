Cwm LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What are earnings reports?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.