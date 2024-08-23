Cwm LLC Purchases 3,860 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7,568.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Coursera by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Coursera by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coursera by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,479.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

