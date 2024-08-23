Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $714,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $654,000.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

