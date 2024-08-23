Cwm LLC Sells 498 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

