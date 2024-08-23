Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.95 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Down 27.0 %

Shares of CYTH opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,720.76% and a negative return on equity of 2,741.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

