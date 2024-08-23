CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTMX. Piper Sandler raised CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

CTMX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $92.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

