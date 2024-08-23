Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTSO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

