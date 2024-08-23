DA Davidson Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $175.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

