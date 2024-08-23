Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Daiwa America

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Daiwa America to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
DADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,359 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
