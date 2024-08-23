Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $457.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.95. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $286.05 and a 1 year high of $474.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

