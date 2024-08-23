Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.36

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €59.36 ($65.96) and traded as high as €60.58 ($67.31). Danone shares last traded at €60.32 ($67.02), with a volume of 1,156,259 shares changing hands.
Danone Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €59.07 and its 200-day moving average is €59.36.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
