Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.88.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.31, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.33. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,006 shares of company stock valued at $101,040,823. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Datadog by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.