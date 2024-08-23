David E. Farnsworth Sells 6,716 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CFO David E. Farnsworth sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $265,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,323.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mercury Systems Price Performance
Mercury Systems stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mercury Systems
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.