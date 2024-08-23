David E. Farnsworth Sells 6,716 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CFO David E. Farnsworth sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $265,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,323.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.